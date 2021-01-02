C-CAMP partners Biomoneta, Applied Materials to rollout air filtration tech in hospitals to fight Covid

The Centre for Cellular and Molecular Platforms (C-CAMP), a Bengaluru-based deep tech innovation hub and the architect of Covid-19 Innovations Deployment Accelerator (C-CIDA), has collaborated with Applied Materials India and Biomoneta Research to develop and commercialise Zebox technology.

Zebox technology is an industrial biotech solution to prevent the spread of infections which works on the concept of air filtration and purification that combines electronics and air-flow design with novel anti-microbial materials to destroy microbes across the entire spectrum of bacteria, fungi, and virus families including Covid-19.

The technology was deployed in hospitals around Bengaluru - St John’s Hospital and Baptist Hospital. During the trials, the product met with a clear need for increased effectiveness against highly infectious, pathogenic viruses that can cause epidemics, especially in children.

“The solution has come at a time when hospitals have become infection hotspots and 20 per cent of hospital patients with Covid-19 are reported to have caught Hospital Acquired Infection (HAI), there is a significant need for such a technology not just in India or in Low or Middle Income Countries (LMICs) but across the world,” said Dr Taslimarif Saiyed, CEO & Director, C-CAMP.

“This collaboration will reduce the go-to-market time while also sharpening the market-fit of the product. By providing funding and strategic support, Applied Materials India is helping identify and bridge the gap in Biomoneta’s final push towards commercializing Zebox,” he added.

Dr Janani Venkatraman, Founder – Director, Biomoneta Technologies said “Biomoneta conducted field deployments with reputed clinical partners to ensure product-market fit. Devices are positioned to ensure hospitals and patients get the best outcomes. We were delighted to work towards this goal with the Applied Materials simulation team. We were especially thrilled that AM opened up its Mumbai facility for us to validate simulation data in real life.”

“We, alongside C-CAMP, provide technical expertise to start-ups that have brought the most innovative solutions to fight Covid. We have supported Biomoneta with engineering simulations done from our Bengaluru facility which was further independently validated by our team in Mumbai for microbial load, pre and post deployment,” said Srinivas Satya, Country President, Applied Materials India.