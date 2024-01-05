The Union Cabinet approved the proposal to declare the airport as an international airport. The Cabinet meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, also agreed to name Ayodhya airport as ‘Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham’.

“Elevating Ayodhya Airport to international status is paramount for realising Ayodhya’s economic potential and its significance as a global pilgrimage site, opening doors to foreign pilgrims and tourists,” the government’s press release said.

According to the Cabinet, the airport’s name, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, Ayodhyadham, pays “homage to Maharishi Valmiki, the sage attributed to composing the epic Ramayana, adding a cultural touch to the airport’s identity.”

On December 30, 2023, the Prime Minister inaugurated the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Later, speaking at a public event, he said Maharishi Valmiki’s Ramayana is the path of knowledge that connects us to Shri Ram.

“Ayodhya, with its deep cultural roots is strategically positioned to become a key economic hub and pilgrimage site. The airport’s potential to attract international pilgrims and businesses aligns with the city’s historical prominence,” the Cabinet said.

In the first phase, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport will be able to handle 10 lakh passengers annually. Phase 1 of the airport is developed at a cost of more than ₹1,450 crore. The airport’s terminal building will have an area of 6,500 sq m. After the second phase, the airport will cater to 60 lakh commuters annually.

The facade of the Terminal Building depicts the temple architecture of the upcoming Shri Ram Mandir of Ayodhya whereas the interiors are decorated with local art, paintings and murals depicting the life of ‘Bhagwan Shri Ram.’

