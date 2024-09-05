The Calcutta High Court on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a report on detestable posts being made on social media pertaining to the victim in the brutal RG Kar hospital rape-murder case.

A bench of Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam and Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya observed that “some very nasty comments”, which are far from being acceptable to any member of the society, have been written under the photograph of the victim on social media. The bench directed the CBI to submit a report in this regard by September 18.

The plea was raised before the high court by a counsel who prayed in the PIL that the central investigating agency be directed to investigate the cyber offences in connection with the “unfortunate and brutal incident.”

CBI has been probing into the rape and murder of an on duty women doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata.

The high court asked Additional Solicitor General Asok Kumar Chakrabarti, representing the central investigating agency, whether it could find a way to block these types of objectionable posts.

‘Reclaim the Night’

Notably, thousands of women marched through the streets and formed human chains in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal on Wednesday night, participating in the second “Reclaim the Night” mass movement demanding justice in the gruesome rape and murder case.

Participating in the protests at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, where the body of their daughter was recovered on August 9, the parents accused the Kolkata Police of attempting to suppress the case by hurriedly cremating the body. They also accused a senior police officer of trying to bribe them after the incident came to light.

“The police, from the very beginning, tried to hush up the case. We were not allowed to see the body and had to wait at the police station while the body was taken for a post-mortem examination. Later, when the body was handed over to us, a senior police official offered us money. We immediately declined,” the father of the deceased doctor said on Wednesday night.