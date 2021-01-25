CallHealth, NephroPlus team up for dialysis at home service

CallHealth, a customer convenience platform for healthcare needs and dialysis center network NephroPlus launched a joint initiative to render dialysis services at the doorstep for chronic kidney patients.

An MoU was signed by CallHealth and NephroPlus, to kickstart the initiative in Hyderabad initially, which will be expanded to other locations later.

“Dialysis patients are susceptible to infections and are facing challenges with prevailing Covid-19 conditions. Each visit takes 5-6 hours of their time. To help dialysis patients , CallHealth and NephroPlus bring dialysis care within the precincts of their homes,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder & CEO, NephroPlus said in a release.

According to Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth, the service will be accessible across the combined Telugu States within a fortnight and pan-India by April this year.