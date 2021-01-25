News

CallHealth, NephroPlus team up for dialysis at home service

Our Bureau. Hyderabad | Updated on January 25, 2021 Published on January 25, 2021

The service will be accessible across the combined Telugu States within a fortnight and pan-India by April this year

CallHealth, a customer convenience platform for healthcare needs and dialysis center network NephroPlus launched a joint initiative to render dialysis services at the doorstep for chronic kidney patients.

An MoU was signed by CallHealth and NephroPlus, to kickstart the initiative in Hyderabad initially, which will be expanded to other locations later.

Also read: 1 in every 3 Covid-19 patients suffer Acute Kidney Injury: Report

“Dialysis patients are susceptible to infections and are facing challenges with prevailing Covid-19 conditions. Each visit takes 5-6 hours of their time. To help dialysis patients , CallHealth and NephroPlus bring dialysis care within the precincts of their homes,” Vikram Vuppala, Founder & CEO, NephroPlus said in a release.

According to Hari Thalapalli, CEO, CallHealth, the service will be accessible across the combined Telugu States within a fortnight and pan-India by April this year.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on January 25, 2021
DIALYSIS
health
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.