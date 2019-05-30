Cambridge Assessment looking for partners

Cambridge Assessment, the international exam group of the Cambridge University, is looking for local partners to scale up its presence in India.

Professionals such as nurses and engineers wanting to work in English-speaking countries can use their Cambridge Assessment scores to let the employers know of their English proficiency level.

“In India, scale (the number of students wanting to upgrade their English skills) has been a challenge and an opportunity. If we can find the right partners who have the ability to deliver the scale, we can have more impact in India,” said Saul Nassé, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge Assessment.

“The aim is to help more people learn and consume our materials as there’s a lot of potential,” he added.

About the expansion plan in India, Peter Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, Cambridge University Press, said technology partners in India has been fantastic. “We partner with Indian technology companies not only in India but globally as well,” Phillips said.