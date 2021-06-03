Campco distributes Covid kits worth ₹8 lakh

The Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Cooperative (Campco) Ltd distributed materials and accessories worth ₹8 lakh to the Seva Bharathi unit in Kasaragod district of Kerala.

A statement by Campco said on Thursday that materials and accessories such as PPE kits, beds, fogging machine, pulse oximeters, sanitizers, worth more than ₹8 lakh were distributed to Seva Bharathi of Kasaragod.

Seva Bharathi, which is already in the field since the outbreak of the pandemic, distributed the Campco-sponsored kits to the needy in Kasaragod district of Kerala, it said. Volunteers of Seva Bharathi distributed the kits in Manjeshwar, Minja, Mangalpady, Paivialke, Kumble, Enmakaje, Badiadka, Belloor, Karadka, Muliyar, and Madhur panchayats of the district, it added.