The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) comprehensively reviewed sector-specific enforcement actions taken by the concerned NCR State governments/Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) and Punjab to abate air pollution in the region.

During the 18th meeting of the Sub-Committee on Safeguarding and Enforcement held on Wednesday, it ordered the states to ensure strict enforcement of measures to control air pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the press release of CAQM, after a detailed review of action taken by NCR State Governments/ GNCTD, the following directions were given by the Commission in which "(a) mismatch in a number of cases where EC has imposed and the cases where FIR has been filed u/s 223 of BNS, 2023 needs to be sorted out for Punjab and Haryana)."

"Gap in cumulative amount of EC imposed and EC realised needs to analysed and redressed on an urgent basis. Inspection protocol for verification of fire incidences be revised to within 24 hrs from 48 hours, especially by Punjab."

Meanwhile, for all Delhi NCR states all actions prescribed under different stages of GRAP need to be enforced strictly in true letter and spirit. "Special attention must be given to all identified hotspots in Delhi. The same must be taken up on priority, except those actions which are prohibited under GRAP. Special attention must be given for controlling the C&D dust and all C&D activities must stop keeping in provisions under GRAP Inspections must be intensified in the entire Delhi NCR. Stringent actions must be taken against the violators as per directions issued by the Commission," it added.

For all Delhi NCR States, a special drive must be launched for impounding of EoL vehicles. "The data from Traffic Police, Transport agencies and municipal authorities must be compiled and submitted to the Commission through the nodal agency. Efforts for challaning the non-possession of PUC must be enhanced."

The auditing of the PUC Centres needs to be carried out on priority in all Delhi NCR states. "The entry points of Delhi must be checked for the non-permitted vehicles and proper arrangements be made at the border. The congestion points and barricades on the road to be managed properly. Barricading to be done only during inspection and to be removed immediately thereafter. Patrolling vehicles to check for these points creating congestion and inform the Traffic Police to take immediate corrective action," it added.

The Commission also directed to augment the MRSMs on priority to achieve the target for GNCTD and Haryana.

"Expedite the collection of pending Environmental Compensation (ECs) from violators. Ensure compliance to the directions of the Hon'ble Supreme Court regarding brick kilns regulation for NCR districts of Haryana, UP and Rajasthan," it added.

Moreover, for all Delhi NCR states the biomass and MSW burning activities must be stopped in open areas through strict enforcement of regulations and improved waste management practices.

"Pending complaints from citizens on different Apps and social media platforms till date must be resolved in a time-bound manner. CAQM must be tagged on social media page while forwarding and resolving the complaint so that they are properly tracked and monitored," it added.

The Nodal officers for all agencies have been directed to coordinate actions in their respective agencies and concerned DPCC to also monitor the actions by different agencies, besides action required to be taken by themselves.

"Daily reporting of actions under GRAP must be provided to the Commission on daily basis without fail Officials of concerned agencies shall be held accountable for any laxity in the enforcement of the directions of the Commission and the same may attract action under provisions of CAQM Act for all Delhi NCR states," it said.

The authorities of Punjab and Haryana were asked to ensure the implementation of in-situ and ex-situ measures for the prevention of paddy stubble burning. Further, it was reiterated that considering the prevailing AQI levels in Delhi-NCR, there should not be any laxity in monitoring and taking enforcement actions after expeditious verification of fire incidences within 24 hrs.

It was committed at the meeting by all implementing agencies that they will regularly review air pollution control measures and take strict and effective action across various sectors as well as those listed under GRAP.

A layer of smog has engulfed several parts of Delhi, but the quality of the air improved marginally. After the air quality in the national capital reeled into 'severe' and 'severe plus' category for the past few days, the level of air pollution slightly improved on Thursday as the air quality fell into to 'very poor' category with a thin layer of smog reducing visibility in several parts of Delhi.