CavinKare launches My Cavin’s

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on March 14, 2021

FMCG major CavinKare on Sunday announced the foray of its flagship dairy wing – Cavin’s – into exclusive retail space under the brand My Cavin’s.

My Cavin’s aims to directly reach the consumers and provide a blend of shopping and dining experience under one roof, says a company press release.

The My Cavin’s outlet launched in Chennai will be offering customers products such as milkshake, lassi, paneer, curd and milk variants of Cavin’s. The outlets will also have exclusive dining spaces.

The company plans to scale the number of outlets to 150 outlets across regions by 2025, the release said.

Published on March 14, 2021
