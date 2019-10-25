News

CBI arrests NBCC official

Our Bureau New Delhi | Updated on October 25, 2019 Published on October 25, 2019

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy General Manager of NBCC for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh. A CBI official said that Utpal Paul a DGM of NBCC, Guwahati is the accused.

“A case was registered U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988(As amended in 2018) against a CGM, NBCC, Housefed Complex, Guwahati and a DGM, NBCC on a complaint alleging demand of ₹50 lakh as two per cent commission of the contract value (the total contract value was ₹24,43,90,000). The DGM, NBCC was also demanding ₹10 lakh for passing of complainant's bill. CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM, NBCC red handed while demanding and accepting bribe money of ₹4 Lakh (₹2 lakh for himself and ₹2 lakh for the CGM) from the complainant.”

Searches were conducted at the premises of the DGM, NBCC which led to recovery of cash amounting to ₹10.60 lakh from his residence and incriminating documents, the statement added.

corruption & bribery
NBCC (India) Ltd
