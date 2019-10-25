CBI arrests NBCC official

Navigate your way to this clip-on wireless charger
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Deputy General Manager of NBCC for demanding and accepting a bribe of ₹4 lakh. A CBI official said that Utpal Paul a DGM of NBCC, Guwahati is the accused.
“A case was registered U/s 7 of PC Act, 1988(As amended in 2018) against a CGM, NBCC, Housefed Complex, Guwahati and a DGM, NBCC on a complaint alleging demand of ₹50 lakh as two per cent commission of the contract value (the total contract value was ₹24,43,90,000). The DGM, NBCC was also demanding ₹10 lakh for passing of complainant's bill. CBI laid a trap and caught the DGM, NBCC red handed while demanding and accepting bribe money of ₹4 Lakh (₹2 lakh for himself and ₹2 lakh for the CGM) from the complainant.”
Searches were conducted at the premises of the DGM, NBCC which led to recovery of cash amounting to ₹10.60 lakh from his residence and incriminating documents, the statement added.
The one thing that I absolutely dislike about the auto industry and its marketing talk is the habitual ...
Skoda’s new Kodiaq Scout delivers more features and buttresses the SUV’s value proposition
End of the road for entry-level brand
Carlos Ghosn’s trial will also be watched keenly as the Japanese automaker rebuilds bridges with Renault
A judicious mix of fixed-income instruments and equity investments can help meet the expenses in the silver ...
With bank FD rates falling, post office senior citizen savings scheme offers better returns
Active large-cap funds have underperformed their benchmarks over the long term
The stock of Castrol India jumped 7.8 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Thursday, decisively ...
Gitanjali Rao’s debut feature Bombay Rose, premiered and awarded at MAMI, is a delicately woven love letter to ...
From mountain peaks to trails, lakes and shy bears, Tatra has them all
Sohan S Koonar’s debut novel ‘Paper Lions’ is an expansive journey through the history of post-Independence ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...
Farmers’ groups raise concerns over cotton crop, rural incomes and cost of clearing stubble
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism