The CBI has booked three Border Security Force doctors on charges of under-reporting weight of five stout candidates who last year appeared for recruitment of medical officers in the central armed police force (CAPF).

The CBI registered the FIR on Tuesday against eight accused, including three from the BSF -- Chief Medical Officers (CMOs) Dr Mrinal Hazarika and Dr SK Jha, and Dr Bani Saikia Chetia -- on the basis of a complaint lodged by Ayush Mani Tiwari, Inspector General (Personnel) of BSF, on March 22, last year.

The Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), which was the nodal organisation for conducting the exam for all the CAPFs, came to know that five overweight candidates -- Vikram Singh Devthia, Gagan Sharma, Karan Singh Koli, Gurjeet Singh Juneja, and Mukul Vyas-- were found unfit by the Medical Examination Test Board but were subsequently declared fit with an unusual reduced weight in each case. It was done allegedly by three medical officers of the BSF -- Dr Jha, Dr Hazarika and Dr Chetia, who conducted a review just three days after the findings of the medical examination test board, said the CBI.

They “recorded unrealistically reduced weight of such five candidates than that of the weight recorded” during the test, Additional DG of ITBP, PV Rama Shastry wrote to his own DG which formed part of the CBI FIR. Interestingly, in one case, a candidate weighed 91.820 kgs on March 5, 2022. But the review medical board recorded his weight as 81 kgs three days later, showing a sharp shedding of 10.280 kgs, ITBP Additional DG found out.

A new committee of three doctors was constituted for measurement of weight of five candidates, said the CBI. The weight of four candidates came out to be the same as they were when recorded for the first time, the ITBP’s internal inquiry revealed. The fifth candidate did not turn up before the review committee. “This suggest to the fact that the weight of said 5 candidates were improperly recorded,” “due to dishonest motive which needs a thorough and professional/scientific probe,” pointed out the ITBP.

The DG ITBP then wrote to his counterpart at the BSF seeking a CBI probe to fix accountability.