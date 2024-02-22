About eleven months after registering an FIR, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is carrying out searches at 30 premises linked to former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and others as part of the probe into Kiru Hydropower project corruption case.

It’s learnt that around 100 CBI officials were involved in the searches in locations in Gurugram, Chandigarh, Patna, Delhi, Jodhpur, Barmer, Noida and Baghpat associated with Malik and others involved in the case of awarding civil contract for Kiru Hydro Electric Project, which was worth ₹2,200 crore.

Of them, eight premises — three flats in Gurugram and an apartment in Asiad Games Village in Delhi — are said to be linked to Malik. This is the second raid in the case, with the first one taking place in January at the premises of five people.

Malik, admitted to a hospital for past few days, posted on social media to confirm the raids were taking place at his residence. “Despite my illness, my residence is being raided by authoritarian forces. My driver and assistant are being needlessly harassed through these searches,” he lamented in a post on X.

‘Misuse of agencies’

Malik claimed the searches at his premises are an offshoot of his complaint exposing people allegedly involved in corruption. “They won’t get anything except four to five kurtas and pyjamas. The dictator is trying to scare me by misusing government agencies,” he said. Malik also wrote that he is son of a famer and he wont cow down or be afraid of such actions.

Earlier Malik had created a flutter post announcing that he was offered ₹300 crore bribe for clearing two files, including the hydro power project while he was J&K Governor.

In its FIR, the CBI booked former chairman of the Chenab Valley Power Projects Navin Kumar Chaudhary and other former officials MS Babu, MK Mittal and Arun Kumar Mishra and Patel Engineering. Listing out anomalies in the process, the agency alleged in the FIR that “though a decision was taken in 47th Board meeting of CVPPPL (Chenab Valley Power Projects (P) Ltd) for re-tender through e-tendering with reverse auction after cancellation of ongoing tendering process, the same was not implemented (as per decision taken in 48th board meeting) and tender was finally awarded to Patel Engineering”.