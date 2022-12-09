The CBI’s conviction of cases rate has come down while its pendency in courts has escalated, prompting the parliamentary panel to express its concern in a report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

From 743 cases registered by the CBI, culminating in convictions in 2012, the numbers slipped to 544 in 2018, 467 in 2019, 169 in 2020 and 202 in 2021, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice highlighted.

Another data incorporated in the report revealed that the probe was pending in 1,025 CBI cases as of January 31, 2022, with 66 languishing for more than five years. The committee observed that “as on March 31, 2022, 19 under investigation cases were stayed by Supreme Court and high courts”.

Expressing concerns that some cases were pending for over 20 years, the parliamentarians said, “therefore, the committee recommends that CBI should put a case management system in place to track the progress and pursue it to its logical conclusion. This will not only expedite the disposal of cases, but will also enhance transparency and promote accountability in the functioning of the agency”.

As per the report, a more downturn trend was visible in the CBI’s functioning. From about 1,000-1,150 cases registered by the agency during 2012-17, the number dipped to 600-900 cases between 2017 and 2021. The decline in registered cases, though, could be attributed to the Covid pandemic.

Manpower

The parliamentary panel believed that the pendency of cases could be tackled by having more manpower. Accordingly, it suggested that the CBI should have a provision for direct recruitment for the posts of inspector or deputy superintendent of police. The CBI’s sanctioned strength of 480 posts of sub-inspectors is filled through direct recruitment, promotions and departmental examinations in the ratio of 70:15:15, the report portrayed.

It stated that the Inspector, DSP and ASP-level posts are filled in the CBI either through promotion or deputation and limited departmental competitive examination in different ratios, it stated.