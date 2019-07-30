Café Coffee Day founder VG Siddartha goes missing in Mangaluru

Noted entrepreneur and founder of Café Coffee Day (CCD) chain VG Siddartha went missing in Mangaluru on late Monday night. He is also the son-in-law of the former Karnataka Chief Minister SM Krishna.

The Mangaluru Police Commissioner, Sandeep Patil, said that Siddartha had left Bengaluru on Monday saying he is going to Sakleshpur. However on the way, he told the driver to go to Mangaluru.

The Commissioner said that on reaching the bridge across the River Nethravathi at Ullal near Mangaluru, he got out of the car, and told his driver to stop the car further ahead.

He told him that he will come walking.

When the police was pressed into service, the dog squad stopped in the middle of the bridge.

The Commissioner said that the police has sought the help of local fishermen to search the river.

Commissioner Patil, who is in Bengaluru, visited SM Krishna’s house on Monday night. He said that he has spoken to Siddartha’s wife and other relatives.

Siddhartha's note

Siddhartha apparently wrote a letter to the Café Coffee Day board stating that he could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners who was forcing him to buyback shares.

"I would like to say I gave it my all. I am very sorry to let down all the people that put their trust in me. I fought for a long time, but today I gave up as I could not take any more pressure from one of the private equity partners forcing me to buy back shares, a transaction I had partially completed six months ago by borrowing a large sum of money from a friend," he wrote in a note.