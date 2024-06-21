Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the world sees yoga as a powerful agent for global good as it helps people live in the present without carrying the baggage of the past.

Addressing a gathering at the 10th International Yoga Day event at the SKICC here, the prime minister said yoga has helped people realise that their welfare is linked to the welfare of the world around them. “The world is looking at yoga as a powerful agent of global good. Yoga helps us live in the present moment without the baggage of the past,” the prime minister said.

“When we are peaceful within, we can also make a positive impact on the world...Yoga is making new ways of positive change in the society,” the prime minister said.

The event was scheduled to be held on the lawns of the SKICC on the banks of the Dal Lake but had to be shifted indoors due to incessant rain.

