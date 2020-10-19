News

Centre asks at least 8 state-run companies to consider buybacks

Reuters New Delhi | Updated on October 19, 2020 Published on October 19, 2020

The government has asked at least eight state-run companies to consider share buybacks in the current fiscal year that runs through March, 2021, two government officials said.

The eight companies that have been asked to consider share buy backs include Coal India, NTPC, NMDC and Engineers India Ltd, one of the government sources, who did not want to named, said.

“Buyback is an important tool in our strategy and it helps in building market price,” the second source, who also spoke on condition of anonymity, said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on October 19, 2020
buyback
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.