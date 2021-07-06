Centre creates new Ministry of Cooperation

In a significant move, a separate ‘Ministry of Co-operation’ has been created by the Modi Government to realise the vision of ‘Sahkar se Samriddhi’.

This ministry will provide a separate administrative, legal and policy framework for strengthening the cooperative movement in the country.

It will help deepen Co-operatives as a true people-based movement, reaching the grassroots, an official release said.

“In our country, a Co-operative based economic development model is relevant where each member works with a spirit of responsibility.

The Ministry will work to streamline processes for ‘Ease of doing business’ for co-operatives and enable development of Multi-State Co-operatives (MSCS)”, the release added.

With this move, the Central Government has signalled its deep commitment to community-based developmental partnership. Creation of a separate Ministry for Co-operation also fulfils the budget announcement made by the Finance Minister, the release added.