The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has on Friday formed an Inter-Ministerial Team (IMHT) to assess the damage on account of rains and floods in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. It also announced ₹3,300 crore aid for the two States.

“The MICT will visit affected areas in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana shortly for making an on-the-spot assessment of damage caused by floods,’‘ MHA said in a post X.

There are 26 NDRF teams currently engaged in rescue and relief operations in each of the Telugu States and rescued 350 people in Andhra Pradesh and 68 in Telangana. About 15,000 and 3200 people were evacuated to safety in Andhra and Telangana respectively by NDRF teams, the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu conducted an aerial survey in Vijayawada and Krishna river flood and supervised relief measures. Out of three breaches to the Budameru river, work on bridging two has almost been completed and the works on the third breach are in progress.

Donations

The corporates and film industry are coming forward with liberal donations to support the flood relief operations.

Aurobindo Pharma, through its philanthropic arm, Aurobindo Pharma Foundation contributed ₹10 crores for supporting the flood relief operations of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh State governments.

Vaccine maker Bharat Biotech made a contribution of ₹1 crore each to the Chief Minister’s Flood Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana in response to the devastating floods that have ravaged parts of Telugu States.

Divis Labs has been engaged in providing food to the affected people with the support from Akshya Patra. According to Vasmi Prabhu, President of Akshya Patra. Guntur food was provided to 10 lakh people in the last five days with the support of Divis and the State government.

VIT University donated ₹1,57,50,000 to the AP Chief Minister’s Relief Fund Of this, ₹1.5 crore was contributed by VIT University, while the remaining Rs 7.5 lakh was donated voluntarily by VIT-AP University faculty, staff, Research Scholars and students.