Central Government may start serving breakfast in Government schools

The Ministry of Human Resource Development (HRD) is exploring introduction of breakfast in addition to midday meal in government/aided schools as part of a proposal under the New Education Policy.

“We will keep the proposal before the committee members to include breakfast also under the midday meal programme,” said a source. Total funds to be allocated for introducing breakfast would be around ₹3,000 crore. Currently, only lunch is served in all the government/aided schools from class I to VIII under the scheme. Earlier in June 2019, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha had denied introduction of breakfast in addition to the midday-meal in the government/aided schools.

“As per the provisions of National Food Security Act, 2013, children studying in classes I-VIII or within the age group of 6-14 years are entitled to one midday meal free, every day except on school holidays, in all schools run by local bodies, government and government-aided schools so as to meet nutritional standards specified in the Act,” he wrote. According to the latest data available, around 9.12 crore children were covered under the midday meal scheme in 11.35 lakh schools, which engaged 25.95 lakh cook-cum-helpers during 2017-18 .

Recently, the Ministry has also come out with guidelines to set up kitchen gardens in government and aided schools under the midday meal scheme.