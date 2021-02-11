News

Centre reviews rescue work in Uttarakhand

The Union Home Secretary on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the progress of rescue and relief work being carried out by Central and Uttarakhand agencies at the site of the NTPC’s hydro project at Tapovan.

This site was impacted in the avalanche incident in the upper catchment of the Rishiganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand on February 7.

"The Union Home Secretary reviewed the action required for regulating the flow of water from a temporary obstruction which has formed upstream from the project. Secretary DRDO has been asked to depute experts for analysis of the situation and for taking appropriate remedial measures in coordination with Central and State agencies," the official statement added.

The meeting was attended by various senior officials including Secretary of the Ministry of Power, DG ITBP, Chief IDS, Members of NDMA, DG NDRF, Chairman DRDO, CMD NTPC and scientists from various Central agencies. Senior officers from the state government and Home Affairs Ministry also attended the meeting.

