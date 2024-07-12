Centre is studying the feasibility of setting up an airport in Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh and is waiting for the State Government to identify a suitable land for the purpose. This was stated by Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K Rammohan Naidu in Visakhapatnam. “If suitable land isprovided by the State Government, we shall further consider setting up of an airport here to facilitate export of horticultural products,’‘ the Minister said in response to a request made Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Pyyavula Keshav and local MPs Ambika Lakshmi Narayana and BK Parthasarathi. An airport in Anantapur will also augur well for the efforts of the State government as the town is close to Bengaluru. Currently, there are three international and three domestic airports which are operational in Andhra Pradesh. The focus now is on Bhogapuram International Airport near Visakhapatnam which is under construction. According to Naidu, the Centre is aiming to make the the first phase of the new airport operational by January 2026.

