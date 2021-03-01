Chadwick Boseman awarded Golden Globe for performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Late American actor Chadwick Boseman has been awarded the prestigious Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.
The actor won the Golden Globe posthumously for his performance as Levee in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
The award was accepted by his late wife Simone Ledward on his behalf.
Ledward broke down while accepting the award, and said, “He would thank God, he would thank his parents, he would thank his ancestors for their guidance and their sacrifices.”
She went on to thank the team on his behalf.
“He would say something beautiful, something inspiring, something that would amplify that little voice inside of all of us that tells you can, that tells you to keep going, that calls you back to what you are meant to be doing at this moment in history," she said.
“I don’t have his words, but we have to take all the moments to celebrate those we love, so thank you HFPA for this opportunity to do exactly that, and hon, you keep ’em coming,” she further said in the speech.
Boseman passed away last year in August at the age of 43 after losing a four-year-long battle with colon cancer.
“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” his family had said in a statement after his passing.
“From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more — all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honour of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther,” the statement further read.
