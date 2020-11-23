Challenging days for Sivakasi’s diary manufacturers

Safeguarding nutrition is priority amidst a public health crisis
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The small town of Sivakasi is not only famous for fireworks but also for manufacturing diaries and calendars that are mostly given as compliment every year. While the fireworks units barely survived the call for banning fireworks, the diary manufacturing units are battling poor orders with the new year less than 45 days away.
Cost cutting measures by companies in sectors such as steel and cement, and government organisations, including Life Insurance Corporation, due to Covid-19 pandemic had dealt a severe blow to diary manufacturers at Sivakasi. Every year nearly one crore diaries are printed but this year the volume has dropped by 50-60 per cent, said industry sources.
Next to fireworks, the printing industry — categorised as MSMEs — is the biggest employer in Sivakasi with over 1,000 units, including 15 large ones, employing over 40,000 persons. Next to Delhi, Sivakasi is the second biggest diary manufacturing hub in India.
“It is a pathetic situation for the diary orders this year,” said V Ganesh Kumar, President, Sivakasi Master Printers Association. The annual revenue for the diary industry in Sivakasi is nearly ₹750 crore but this year it will be down by nearly half, he added.
Government should come forward to help the industry, which is highly labour intensive, said Kumar. “We recently met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Virudhunagar and sought support for the sector,” he added.
S Balaji of Alfa Diaries Pvt Ltd said that smaller units like his are the worst affected. Every year, the orders used to come in July/August and by October end, the diaries will be sent to customers. However, till now, most of the orders have not come, he said. “We lost business worth nearly ₹15 lakh this year,” he added.
According to Vasu, an official of a leading diary manufacturing unit, he has never seen such a worst situation for the sector in his four decades of being associated with the industry. “The survival of the industry is a big question mark,” he added.
Covid-19 has exposed the fragility of health systems and aggravated under-nourishment
The average cost of a data breach in healthcare is $7.3 million, according to IBM’s report
Mani Rangarajan, Group COO, Housing.com1. Exercise: I am extremely keen on fitness and follow a well-crafted ...
Italian supercar maker Automobili Lamborghini has just unveiled the Huracán STO - Super Trofeo Omologata, a ...
Companies reported strong growth in net profits (year-on-year), on the back of cost savings, lower interest ...
Last week, the benchmark indices climbed higher marginally. Stay alert
Low home loan rates, government thrust on affordable housing and projects at prime locations make the ...
Since its inception in February 2011, the fund has delivered a CAGR of 16.9%
The memoir of India’s first woman radio newsreader is a ringside view of the country’s political and social ...
The fear of eating out during the pandemic has been accompanied by a huge demand for home delivery services. A ...
Icons have come and gone, but the writer’s admiration for Netaji hasn’t withered
Let us be realistic about the end of life, says the journalist-turned-politician
In the new normal, brands will need to re-create ‘peak moments’ that enhance shoppers’ affection
Mumbai Indians hit it out of the park in IPL 2020, CSK disappointed while Delhi Capitals showed great promise ...
Even as broadcasters and webcasters were tom-tomming the unprecedented viewership of Indian Premier League ...
What’s trendingA quick scan of social media hashtags indicates what’s on the mind of Diwali shoppers. On ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...