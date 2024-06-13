Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu assumed charge in the State Secretariat in Amaravati on Thursday.

Naidu arrived in a rally of huge number of farmers from the capital Region villages and took charge in his chambers in the first block of the Secretariat and amidst the Vedic chants of the priests.

As promised in the NDA manifesto, Naidu singed on his first file clearing the notification of mega DSC for filling up of 16,347 teacher posts in the States.

He also signed on the annulment of the Land Titling Act, increase in elderly pensions from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000 per month, opening of Anna Food Canteens and commissioning of a Skill Census.

His new ministerial colleagues, senior IAS/IPS officers and Secretariat employees met the Chief Minister and congratulated him.

Naidu is likely to announce allocation ministers in the new Cabinet today.