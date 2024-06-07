Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as new Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on June 12 in Vijayawada.

The swearing-in ceremony will be organised at Kesarapalli IT Park near Gannavaram at 11:27 am on June 12, according to party sources.

Arrangements are in full-swing for a mega public meeting at the venue and Narendra Modi (who will take charge as Prime Minister on June 9), senior NDA leaders and a large number of TDP supporters are expected to attend.

Naidu, who will attend the swearing in of Modi in New Delhi on June 9, is likely to draw up an initial list of his new cabinet colleagues who will be asked to take oath along with him on the same day.

Speculation is rife in the political circles on the role to be played by Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan in the new State government and the number of berths his party MLAs are likely to get in Naidu’s cabinet.