Chennai and Tamil Nadu Weather forecast for October 31

Vanakkam! If thunderstorms had their heyday during the day just past (Wednesday), they appear to be taking a deserving break today.

But not without the usual morning round, say different models, leaving one quite wet behind ears. But that's the way with the thunderstorms. They strike at will, at their chosen places.

So, the morning started suitably humid, at 100 per cent, with the temperature at 25.8 degrees C, the same as the dew point. The wind will shift from being west-north-west to easterly-to south-easterly.

The skies should remain generally cloudy, says the Chennai Met Office of the India Meteorological Department. Moderate rain/thundershowers look possible. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 29 and 24 degrees C, respectively, for the city.

Elsewhere in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, heavy rain is forecast at isolated places under the pull effect of Cyclone Maha, which lurks in the Arabian Sea opposite the South Peninsula.

Rain before seven, clear before eleven, goes an English proverb. “If rain begins at early morning light, ’twill end ere day, at noon is bright.”

So, let's check what various models have to say about the weather in store for the city for the day. Most point to the possibility of a round of morning showers.

The Weather.com, an IBM business:

WeatherBug:

Here’s, Ventusky:

And, Windy.com

And Chennai's own indefatigable weather bloggers are almost on cue. Here's what they have to say:

We would like you to share your weather videos, pictures and stories with us on Twitter @vinsonkurian and @businessline. Keep them coming in! BusinessLine is grateful to its readers for the responses that have already poured in. We feature a few below: