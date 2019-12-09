Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast: December 9, Monday

Capsules
Vanakkam! The North-East Monsoon may wag its proverbial tail one last time, at least in South Tamil Nadu! Model prediction suggests that the season may revive for one last hurrah over the next eight to 10 days in the form of yet another easterly wave trailing the current one, as a seemingly endless stream of storms in the West Pacific/South China Sea to the East work away in the background, says the US National Centers for Environmental Predictions/Global Ensemble Forecast System (NCEP/GEFS) model.
As happens during the fag-end of the North-East Monsoon, the activity will be centered around South Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Hardly any purchase for North Tamil Nadu, for which the season may have just ended, bar the shouting.
A helpful trough (elongated area of low pressure not amounting to a low-pressure area) persists in the easterly wind regime over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said. This is even as a depression from the concurrently active easterly wave roams over the South-West Arabian Sea around 830 km East-South-East off Socotra Island (Yemen) and more than 1,670 km West-South-West of Kochi in Kerala. It may ramp up to a deep depression just failing to make the grade as a record ninth cyclone of the year, which saw the warm Arabian Sea host beat the Bay of Bengal by a huge margin in being able to rear and host storms (depressions, deep depressions and cyclones) of varying strength.
The Chennai International Airport (MAA/VOMM) saw foggy weather as late as 8.30 am, with the temperature reading at 27 degree Celsius, wind northerly (explains the fog), and an average delay of eight minutes in arrivals and departures with a reducing tendency. Chennai city may see a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius during the day today (Monday) with winds easterly-north-easterly at around 10 km/hr and humidity at 80 per cent. International models predict a passing shower at best in the morning. Otherwise, sunshine and patchy clouds despite spotty thunderstorm activity were witnessed off the Chennai-Nellore-Kavali coast (South Andhra Pradesh coast). Almost a similar weather forecast is valid for Puducherry, though without any chance of rain, along with Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli. Even Madurai and Thoothukudi in the South, which should see some wet weather from the easterly wave activity, will see dry conditions since the depression in the South-West Arabian Sea has concentrated all the wet weather around itself for now. The next wave emerging later this week and next might induce some change towards the South though, according to the NCEP/GEFS model. The Chennai weather bloggers and their followers are not inclined to write down an epitaph for this year's North-East Monsoon, just yet.
