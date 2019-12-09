News

Chennai and Tamil Nadu weather forecast: December 9, Monday

Vinson Kurian December 9 | Updated on December 09, 2019 Published on December 09, 2019

Stray clouds lurk over the Chennai airport at Meenambakkam.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

While Chennai could see some passing showers, the rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to remain dry

Vanakkam! The North-East Monsoon may wag its proverbial tail one last time, at least in South Tamil Nadu! Model prediction suggests that the season may revive for one last hurrah over the next eight to 10 days in the form of yet another easterly wave trailing the current one, as a seemingly endless stream of storms in the West Pacific/South China Sea to the East work away in the background, says the US National Centers for Environmental Predictions/Global Ensemble Forecast System (NCEP/GEFS) model.

 As happens during the fag-end of the North-East Monsoon, the activity will be centered around South Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka. Hardly any purchase for North Tamil Nadu, for which the season may have just ended, bar the shouting.

 A helpful trough (elongated area of low pressure not amounting to a low-pressure area) persists in the easterly wind regime over the South-West Bay of Bengal off the Sri Lanka coast, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) update said. This is even as a depression from the concurrently active easterly wave roams over the South-West Arabian Sea around 830 km East-South-East off Socotra Island (Yemen) and more than 1,670 km West-South-West of Kochi in Kerala.  It may ramp up to a deep depression just failing to make the grade as a record ninth cyclone of the year, which saw the warm Arabian Sea host beat the Bay of Bengal by a huge margin in being able to rear and host storms (depressions, deep depressions and cyclones) of varying strength.

Passing shower for Chennai, dry elsewhere

A SpiceJet flight heads to its destination amid a clear blue sky shortly after taking off from the Chennai airport in Meenambakkam.   -  Photo: Bijoy Ghosh

 

The Chennai International Airport (MAA/VOMM) saw foggy weather as late as 8.30 am, with the temperature reading at 27 degree Celsius, wind northerly (explains the fog), and an average delay of eight minutes in arrivals and departures with a reducing tendency. Chennai city may see a maximum temperature of 29 degree Celsius during the day today (Monday) with winds easterly-north-easterly at around 10 km/hr and humidity at 80 per cent. International models predict a passing shower at best in the morning.  Otherwise, sunshine and patchy clouds despite spotty thunderstorm activity were witnessed off the Chennai-Nellore-Kavali coast (South Andhra Pradesh coast). Almost a similar  weather forecast is valid for Puducherry, though without any chance of rain, along with Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruchirappalli. Even Madurai and Thoothukudi in the South, which should see some wet weather from the easterly wave activity, will see dry conditions since the depression in the South-West Arabian Sea has concentrated all the wet weather around itself for now. The next wave emerging  later this week and next might induce some change towards the South though, according to the NCEP/GEFS model.  The Chennai weather bloggers and their followers are not inclined to write down an epitaph for this year's North-East Monsoon, just yet. 

 

Published on December 09, 2019
weather science
weather news
weather
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Karnataka bypolls: BJP leads in 11, Congress, JDS in one seats, independent in one