Chennai Mathematical Institute to set up FC Kohli CoE for research

The Chennai Mathematical Institute will establish Dr FC Kohli Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in Mathematical and Computing Sciences. It has a committed donation of ₹10 crore to establish the centre.

To augment this corpus, the institute will raise additional funds in honour of Kohli — founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services and considered the father of Indian IT Industry. The Institute will establish a Centre of Excellence and Endowed Chairs, and provide grants for advanced research in data science, quantum computing and complexity theory, says a release from the institute.

Kohli’s efforts in working with different stakeholders — government, quasi-government bodies, technology majors, research labs and professional trade bodies — paved the way for India to emerge as a technology powerhouse that the world today admires, said N Lakshmi Narayanan, Managing Trustee, CMI.

“Kohli believed in the power of technology in solving business and societal challenges, improving governance and bridging the rural and urban divide which enabled India to progress at a rapid pace, while silently becoming a global soft power,” he said in a release.