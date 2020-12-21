Chennai Mathematical Institute to set up FC Kohli CoE for research

Packing batteries with more punch
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
The Chennai Mathematical Institute will establish Dr FC Kohli Centre of Excellence for Advanced Research in Mathematical and Computing Sciences. It has a committed donation of ₹10 crore to establish the centre.
To augment this corpus, the institute will raise additional funds in honour of Kohli — founder and first CEO of Tata Consultancy Services and considered the father of Indian IT Industry. The Institute will establish a Centre of Excellence and Endowed Chairs, and provide grants for advanced research in data science, quantum computing and complexity theory, says a release from the institute.
Kohli’s efforts in working with different stakeholders — government, quasi-government bodies, technology majors, research labs and professional trade bodies — paved the way for India to emerge as a technology powerhouse that the world today admires, said N Lakshmi Narayanan, Managing Trustee, CMI.
“Kohli believed in the power of technology in solving business and societal challenges, improving governance and bridging the rural and urban divide which enabled India to progress at a rapid pace, while silently becoming a global soft power,” he said in a release.
Indian researchers are working on cells that can store more energy, last longer
To fix a broken bone, doctors often harvest another bone from the patient’s body or from someone else. It ...
Superconductors from IIScScientists at IISc Bangalore have invented a device with a nanocrystal structure ...
Engineering and construction giant L&T has won a licence from the Council of Scientific & Industrial ...
Only companies with high profit margins made the cut
You can act now on your desire to buy a house, provided you have a stable occupation and steady cash flows
The bellwether indices are at new peaks; weakness can emerge at higher levels. Stay watchful
The REIT fund-of-fund is the first one in India to invest in international REITs
For the past nine months, the people of Goa have been dealing with more than just the pandemic. The ...
Shashi Tharoor’s new book provides an analytical overview of patriotism to readers grappling with swiftly ...
Breaking is now an Olympic sport and the news has Bengaluru’s b-boys and b-girls floored
My sister S, who lives in Connecticut, sends me a text message: “Informal opinion survey: What would you ...
How young businesses grabbed shelf and mind space during the pandemic
Wondrlab founder Saurabh Varma explains why and how his business will be driven by tech platforms
Defined by worry, 2020 also threw up newer consumer needs and, in turn, marketing opportunities
Burger loveA year after withdrawing it, McDonald’s India re-introduced the Chicken McGrill last month after a ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...