China says company allegedly involved in surveillance has no government ties: MEA

China has distanced itself from the alleged tracking of over 10,000 prominent Indians by a Shenzhen-based technology company and clarified that it is a private entity with no government ties, the Ministry of External Affairs has stated. India has set up an expert committee to study the matter and assess violations of law if any.

“We have seen the media reports on this issue (of surveillance). MEA had accordingly taken up the matter with the Chinese side. The Chinese side has conveyed that the company is a private entity... claimed that there is no connection between the company concerned and the Chinese government,” according to MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava who addressed the media on Thursday.

The government has constituted an expert committee under the National Cyber Security Coordinator to study these reports, evaluate their implications, assess any violations of law and submit its recommendations within 30 days, he added.

As per media reports, Chinese technology company Zhenhua Data has prepared a global database of prominent persons and is also tracking over 10,000 Indian individuals and organisations including the President, the Prime Minister, Opposition leaders, top officers of the armed forces, scientists, academicians and sportspersons.