Chopper crash: Politicians pray for well-being of Bipin Rawat

General Bipin Rawat and 14 others who were on board the Indian Air Force Helicopter which crashed near Tamil Nadu Coonoor. Official confirmation regarding the condition of the passenger and other members are yet to be announced. To the well-being of Bipin Rawat and other members, here’s how politicians are reacting to the air crash.

Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin

“I am deeply shocked & disheartened on hearing the army chopper with CDS General Bipin Rawat and 13 others has met with an accident near Coonoor.

I've instructed the local administration to provide all the help needed in rescue operations even as I'm rushing to the spot.”

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia tweeted: “Distressed to hear the news of an Army helicopter crash carrying CDS General Shri Bipin Rawat Ji and other senior Army officials. Praying for their safety & well-being.”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, “Hoping for the safety of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife and others onboard the chopper. Prayers for speedy recovery.”

Shipping minister Sarbananda Sonowal: “My prayers for the safety and well-being of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat ji and all others on board in the tragic helicopter crash near Ooty.”

Road transport minister Nitin Gadkari: "Shocked to hear about the tragic crash of helicopter with CoDS Shri Bipin Rawat ji on board. I pray for everyone's safety, wellbeing."