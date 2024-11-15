CII-Mangaluru organised ‘CII Mangalore Integrate 2024’, an exhibition, buyer-seller meet, and conference in Mangaluru on Thursday. Centred around the theme ‘Connecting New Business’, the event brought together industry leaders, innovators, policymakers, and business professionals.

Inaugurating the event, Anandh K, Chief Executive Officer of Dakshina Kannada Zilla Panchayat, highlighted the role of MSMEs in the Indian economy. MSMEs, initially focused on manufacturing, have now expanded into trading and services. He also stressed the need for equitable distribution of resources and training centres across urban and rural areas.

Sudhakar Pai, Past Chairman of CII Karnataka State Council, said the coastal Karnataka region has dramatically transformed through advancements in technology and education.

Around 120 delegates from industry and academia and 15 exhibitors participated in the event.

A media statement, ‘CII Mangalore Integrate 2024,’ highlighted the region’s potential as an emerging industrial hub and emphasised the significance of collective efforts to address business challenges and drive sustainable growth.

Ajith Kamath, Chairman of CII Mangaluru District Council, Natraj Hegde, Vice-Chairman, and past chairpersons of CII Mangaluru were present.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit