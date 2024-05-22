Drug major Cipla on Wednesday said it has received approval from the US health regulator to market a generic medication used to treat acromegaly and other conditions.

The company has received the final approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market Lanreotide injection in multiple strengths, the Mumbai-based drug maker said in a statement.

The company's Lanreotide Injection is therapeutic equivalent generic version of Somatuline Depot Injection, it added.

The drugmaker said its product is indicated for the treatment of patients with acromegaly and gastroenteropancreatic neuroendocrine tumours.

According to IQVIA (IMS Health), Somatuline Depot had sales of around $898 million in the US for the 12-month period ending March 2024.