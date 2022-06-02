Citi inaugurates two new facilities in Citi Solutions Centers Network

Citi has inaugurated workspaces in Chennai and Pune under its Citi Solution Centers (CSCs) network. The incremental spaces, spread across. 420,000 sq ft at the existing locations at DLF Cybercity, Chennai, and EON IT Park, Pune, will augment the capacity to service the global clientele of Citi.

Citi also has CSCs in Bengaluru, Gurugram and Mumbai.

The Chennai and Pune locations provide solutions for technology, operations, analytics, finance, risk and allied services for institutional clients, as well as personal banking and wealth management businesses across Citi., says a press release.

The spaces were inaugurated on Thursday by Chief Executive Officer, Citi India, Ashu Khullar; Chief Information Officer and Head of Operations and Technology, Asia Pacific, Citi, Stacey N. Lacy; in the presence of Head of South Asia Operations & Technology, Citi, Balaji Nuthalapadi.

Digital drive

“The augmented workspaces will complement the existing facilities as we scale up to support over 4,000 additional seats. This will drive forward Citi’s digital strategy, delivering market-leading digital banking products and superior client experiences,” said Khullar.

“Our global CSC network, including our centres in India, is critical to supporting our clients globally and serving them with excellence. The expansion of our CSC premises in India signals our commitment to hiring the best talent as our businesses pursue growth and work with clients in the digital age. We are focused on developing the next-generation of talent to further innovate, leverage new skills and deliver the best of Citi to our clients,” said Lacy.