News

Citizenship Amendment Act: Supreme Court to consider plea for probe into violence during protests

PTI New Delhi | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country.

The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said, “We will take care of the violence.”

The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.

“We are not saying that the issue raised by you is not important. You can try your luck tomorrow,” the bench said.

Upadhyay told the bench that trains were set ablaze during the protest in West Bengal and a CBI or SIT probe was needed to find out the real conspirator who was behind the violent protests.

The top court is scheduled to hear during the day a batch of petitions which have raised the issue of alleged police atrocities against students at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia here during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Published on December 17, 2019
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Coal consumption likely to rise as growing demand for electricity generation in developing countries