Citizenship Amendment Act: Supreme Court to consider plea for probe into violence during protests

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to consider a plea seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a court-monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the violence during protests against the amended Citizenship Act across the country.
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, which said, “We will take care of the violence.”
The bench told advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay, the petitioner in the case, that it cannot assume the jurisdiction for anything happening all over the country as the situation and facts may be different.
“We are not saying that the issue raised by you is not important. You can try your luck tomorrow,” the bench said.
Upadhyay told the bench that trains were set ablaze during the protest in West Bengal and a CBI or SIT probe was needed to find out the real conspirator who was behind the violent protests.
The top court is scheduled to hear during the day a batch of petitions which have raised the issue of alleged police atrocities against students at Aligarh Muslim University and Jamia Millia Islamia here during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
