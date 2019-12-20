Citizenship law protests claim six more lives in UP

Six deaths were reported from different parts of Uttar Pradesh on Friday as violence spread through North India. Delhi police used water cannons and baton charges against protestors demanding the immediate withdrawal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. One person died in Lucknow and two in Mangaluru on Thursday.

The situation was volatile in Uttar Pradesh as protestors clashed with the police in Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Meerut, Bulanshehr, Hapur and Muzaffarnagar. Incidents of police using force against protestors who burnt official vehicles and government buildings were reported. Six people allegedly died in clashes with the police in Meerut, Firozabad, Amroha, Sambhal, Varanasi and Kanpur.

The Information and Broadcasting Ministry on Friday reiterated that private TV channels, DTH/cable operators, MSOs and HITS operators should abstain from showing any content that was likely to instigate violence or that contained anything against maintenance of law and order or promoted anti-national attitudes.

Further, it said the content should not contain anything affecting the integrity of the nation or criticise, malign or slander any individual or group.