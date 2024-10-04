The meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on Industries, chaired by Chief Minister Shinde, took place in Mumbai. The Vellore Information Technology Park company’s high-tech silicon wafer, fab and ATMP manufacturing project is the third mega project of its kind in the State.

This project will be located in the Watad and Zadgaon MIDC areas. It will attract an investment of ₹19,550 crore and create 33,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The second project, by Reliance Infrastructure, is a mega aerospace and defense manufacturing project. This project will involve an investment of ₹10,000 crore and generate 4,500 jobs. It is the State’s first mega project in the aerospace and defense sector.

“These two projects will significantly boost employment and business activities in the region, providing a major impetus to the local economy. The projects will promote technical innovation, research, and development, while also helping to develop a robust local supply chain, benefiting small, medium, and micro enterprises” the State government mentioned in a statement.

Additionally, they will create opportunities for training and skill development for local workers, enhancing their employability and skills in emerging technologies, the government added.