Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the metro tunneling at Madhavaram - north west of Chennai - for a length of 1.4 km. Two tunnel boring machines will bore the earth from Madhavaram to Kellys on Corridor 3. The corridor is from Madhavaram to Siruseri Sipcot via the IT corridor on OMR and corridor-5 from Madhavaram to Sholinganallur via Koyambedu via Alandur.

Under Chennai Metro Rail Project Phase-II, in-principle approval was accorded by the State to implement three corridors of length 118.9 km with 128 stations at an estimated cost of ₹63,246 crore and sent to the Centre for approval and financial assistance.

The scheme is being implemented as a temporary State Government project till the approval of the Centre is obtained. Japan International Cooperation Agency is financing the 52.01 km corridor and Asian Development Bank, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank and New Development Bank are financing the remaining 66.89 km corridor, says a Government release.

The project is expected to be completed in four years.

