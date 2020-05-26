CMAM Association formed to address severe malnutrition in India among children

Eggoz gets ₹2.5-cr seed funding
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The critical need to contain the incidence of Severe Acute Malnutrition (SAM) amongst children in India, has galvanized the formation of a new industry group in the country. The Community Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) Association of India has come into existence to fast-track the process of bringing acutely malnourished children out of the danger zone.
This is aimed to achieve through the promotion of Ready to use therapeutic foods (RUTF) at the community level.
According to the association, the use of therapeutic supplements as a short-term emergency measure followed by home-based foods could significantly reduce the number of children requiring in-facility/ hospital management.
“As many as 90 per cent of the SAM children can be treated at the community level using Ready to use therapeutic food (RUTF) as an emergency measure”, said a statement from the CMAM Association.
As per the Comprehensive National Nutrition Survey (2016-18), conducted by the UNICEF and the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), the prevalence of severe acute malnutrition among children is 4.9 per cent. This means that 1 in every 20 children in India under 5 years of age suffers from SAM.
In number terms this accounts for over 60 lakh children affected by SAM, perhaps the highest in the world. This may be a conservative estimate, as the Indian Academy of Pediatrics puts the number close to 80 lakh.
"While India has made tremendous progress on several counts, the problem of severe acute malnutrition in children shows no signs of letting up. CMAM Association Is of the firm belief that usage of RUTF, based on WHO and UNICEF standards, is the most recognized and widely acclaimed way of tackling the SAM scourge head-on", said Akshat Khandelwal, President, CMAM Association of India that comprises leading manufacturers & exporters of RUTF in India.
As prescribed by UNICEF and the WHO, RUTF is the preferred emergency means of treatment of SAM children in the age group of 6 months to 5 years.
According to Khandelwal, the POSHAN Abhiyan is a step in the right direction. Children should be given access to nutritious food to prevent malnutrition. But when prevention fails for some reason and the children are afflicted with severe malnutrition, the country needs to act swiftly to save these children.
“Our confidence stems from the successful and results-oriented usage of RUTF for tackling SAM in several pilot community-based projects across different states such as Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, etc," he added.
There is a prevailing myth in some circles that RUTF is meant to replace healthy home-cooked food. In reality, RUTF is an emergency measure much like ORS for children at risk. We have state of the art facilities for manufacturing consistently high-quality RUTF in India that meets the quality standards as recommended by UNICEF, stated the CMAM Association.
The CMAM Association plans to provide a platform for a national discourse on the eradication of malnutrition by catalyzing the involvement of stakeholders and interested parties.
Dear Readers,
The coronavirus crisis has changed the world completely in the last few months. All of us have been locked into our homes, economic activity has come to a near standstill. Everyone has been impacted.
Including your favourite business and financial newspaper. Our printing and distribution chains have been severely disrupted across the country, leaving readers without access to newspapers. Newspaper delivery agents have also been unable to service their customers because of multiple restrictions.
In these difficult times, we, at BusinessLine have been working continuously every day so that you are informed about all the developments – whether on the pandemic, on policy responses, or the impact on the world of business and finance. Our team has been working round the clock to keep track of developments so that you – the reader – gets accurate information and actionable insights so that you can protect your jobs, businesses, finances and investments.
We are trying our best to ensure the newspaper reaches your hands every day. We have also ensured that even if your paper is not delivered, you can access BusinessLine in the e-paper format – just as it appears in print. Our website and apps too, are updated every minute, so that you can access the information you want anywhere, anytime.
But all this comes at a heavy cost. As you are aware, the lockdowns have wiped out almost all our entire revenue stream. Sustaining our quality journalism has become extremely challenging. That we have managed so far is thanks to your support. I thank all our subscribers – print and digital – for your support.
I appeal to all or readers to help us navigate these challenging times and help sustain one of the truly independent and credible voices in the world of Indian journalism. Doing so is easy. You can help us enormously simply by subscribing to our digital or e-paper editions. We offer several affordable subscription plans for our website, which includes Portfolio, our investment advisory section that offers rich investment advice from our highly qualified, in-house Research Bureau, the only such team in the Indian newspaper industry.
A little help from you can make a huge difference to the cause of quality journalism!
Sincerely,Support Quality Journalism
Egg producer and agri-tech venture Eggoz has raised ₹2.5 crore in seed funding from Tracxn Labs, Angellist, ...
The app has a range of features that ensures a smooth flow of information
The Covid-19 crisis has induced a sense of urgency for product innovations. As a vaccine or drug for the ...
Aavishkaar’s Vineet Rai believes that Covid-19 has forced the world’s richest people into thinking more about ...
The price of ₹87.5 per share indicated by the company may be too low; but investors have the choice of placing ...
Aside from slowdown in disbursements, the lockdown also impacted collections in the second half of March
The move strengthens the tobacco major’s push towards non-cigarette FMCG business
While recently in this space we discussed how to zero-down on the right medi-claim policy, now, a look at the ...
Lakhs of migrant workers are fleeing job losses, starvation and government apathy in locked-down cities. At ...
The journey of migrants walking back to their homes hundreds of miles away finds resonance in the story of ...
The music of Trinidad and Tobago is replete with diverse and fusion-rich notes
Raageshwari Loomba Swaroop, whose songs topped the charts in the ’90s, discusses her new book, embracing ...
Why we are baking bread and brewing KombuchaEating food and making food are some of the most reassuring things ...
From discovering neighbours right next door to slowing the pace of Tinder dating, the socialization process ...
Yeshoda and Rhea Karuturi’s Rose Bazaar delivers custom-packaged puja flowers
For every person who spruces up for a Zoom meeting is another who keeps the video off, liberated from the need ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...
Whether it’s PMC, DHFL, CKP or Franklin Templeton, it’s a story of ordinary middle-class folk losing their ...
Covid-19 shut down schools and cancelled exams but learning didn’t stop for students of Kerala’s government ...
The lockdown has impacted the pace of procurement, driving prices below MSP in MP and Rajasthan, even as costs ...