Chennai Metro Rail launches electric scooters service

Chennai Metro Rail Ltd (CMRL) in association with Flyy Rental Service has launched a fleet of keyless, smart and eco-friendly electric scooters for ₹1 per minute. The electric scooters can be picked up from Alandur metro station by using the Flyy app available through Google Play.

After the end of the ride, passengers can drop the e-scooter anywhere within the Flyy zone (blue color area).

Service starts from 7 am to 9 pm at ₹1 per minute.

At present, a total of six electric scooters are available at Alandur metro station which will be extended to 15 scooters as the demand increases, says a press release from CMRL.