Coal Ministry triples compensation for fatal mine accidents to ₹15 lakh

Families of victims of fatal coal mines accidents will now get an ex-gratia amount ₹15 lakh for the death of their kin. This 300-per-cent hike in compensation amount was announced by Minister of Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi.

Speaking to coal miners at Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) in Odisha, Joshi said that this welfare measure will cover over 3.5 lakh families of miners working under Coal India and its subsidiaries in eight States.

Joshi said, “I announce enhancement in ex-gratia from ₹5 lakh to ₹15 lakh for the coal workers, both permanent as well as the contractors, in case of fatal mine accident.”

He also announced that the Mahanadi Coalfields would offer employment to over 4,000 land oustees by the financial year 2024-25.

Joshi said that Mahanadi Coalfields will invest more than ₹9,000 crore in years to come for creation of railway infrastructure enabling seamless transportation of coal from across MCL mines.