Coal shortage may make Maharashtra go ‘power’less

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut has said the coal stock in the State would last for just another day, or a day-and-a-half, and that it may hamper power generation resulting in load shedding.

For the last few days, Raut has reiterated that the State is facing a coal crisis. According to reports, power projects in the State require about 1.5 lakh metric tonnes of coal on a daily basis. As of now, the State has 6.75 lakh metric tonnes of stock and the State is struggling to get more.

‘Not regulated yet’

As a result of the shortage, one out of the three power generation units at the Parli Thermal Power Plant in Beed district has been shut due to the shortage of coal. Each of the three sets at the station can generate 250 MW of power every day.

“One of the sets was shut on February 25 and the coal supply has still not been regulated,” the official from the power station told PTI. He said they usually require 30,000 tonnes of coal to run all the three units with full capacity. “We currently have around 16,000 tonnes of coal. The supply has not been regulated in the last three days. We got two-three rakes each containing 4,000 tonnes of coal,” the official said.

(With PTI inputs)