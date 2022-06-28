Coast Guards gets ALH to strengthen maritime security

To strengthen the maritime security, an indigenously made advanced light helicopter (ALH) MK III squadron was commissioned into Indian Coast Guard at Porbandar, Gujarat, on Tuesday.

Manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), the ALH has the ability to switch roles from an offensive platform with heavy machine gun to that of a benign one carrying a medical intensive care unit to facilitate transfer of critically ill patients, said defence ministry after its commissioning by Coast Guard director general VS Pathania at the ICG Air Enclave in Porbandar.

The ALH MK III helicopters have state-of-the-art equipment, including advanced RADAR as well as electro-optical sensors, shakti engines, full glass cockpit, high-intensity searchlight, advanced communication systems, automatic identification system and SAR homer, said the ministry.

The features enable them to undertake maritime reconnaissance as well as carry out SAR at extended ranges even while operating from ships during both day and night. Four of the ALH MK-III are positioned at Porbandar, taking the total induction in a phased manner into Coast Guard to 13.

Navy Project 17A Keel Laying

The keel for seventh ship of Navy’s Project 17A class frigates was laid at a ceremony held at Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai, on Tuesday. Seven indegeniously built frigates under P17A class are being constructed. Out of them, four are being constructed at MDL and three in Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE) with MDL as the lead yard, said the Navy.

The keel for the seventh ship (Y- 12654) was ceremoniously laid by Rear Admiral GK Harish, Director-General Naval Design (Surface Ship Group). The P17A class frigates, said the Navy, are being built using indigenously developed steel and fitted with weapons and sensors along with integrated platform management system.