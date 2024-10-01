The Mumbai police have recorded the statement of the chief operating officer of online ticket aggregator BookMyShow in connection with a complaint alleging black marketing of tickets for shows of British rock band Coldplay, an official said on Tuesday.

Anil Makhija, COO of the company, appeared before officials of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Monday to record his statement, the official said.

The EOW had on Saturday summoned BookMyShow's chief executive officer (CEO) Ashish Hemrajani in connection with a complaint by an advocate accusing the ticketing platform. However, he failed to appear before the police, he said.

The highly-anticipated Coldplay concert in Mumbai in January 2025 has been clouded by concerns about ticketing scams on BookMyShow, as millions of fans scrambled for a limited number of tickets.

The band has three shows at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 18, 19 and 21 next year as part of its “Music of the Spheres World Tour 2025”.

