College of Fisheries plans initiatives to help local communities, entrepreneurs

To encourage entrepreneurs and to facilitate local communities in various sectors of fisheries, the Mangaluru-based College of Fisheries has chalked out several programmes, including the development of a 22-acre aquaculture farm in Mangaluru.

A Senthil Vel, Dean (Fisheries), College of Fisheries, Mangaluru, told BusinessLine that the Centre has sanctioned ₹7.9 crore for the development and modernisation of the aquaculture farm under the Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana.

He said the area will be developed for growing varieties of freshwater fishes, crabs, molluscs, ornamental fish, aquaponics, and for producing fish feed. Apart from this, the aquaculture farm will also provide space for the conservation and preservation of endangered species of turtles. It will be a demonstration plot for modern fisheries technology including polyculture, mix of agriculture crop and fisheries.

He said the College of Fisheries will also take up community-based livelihood improvement programme for fisher-folk and other agricultural communities along coastal districts of Karnataka. The ₹20-crore project is funded by the Union Ministry of Environment and Forests and Climate Change.

Vel said that the College will also take up modernisation of infrastructure for post-harvest technology.

On the importance of these projects, he said the idea is to facilitate the local communities in various activities of fisheries sector and to provide quality education to students who can take up various kinds of entrepreneurship activities in the sector.