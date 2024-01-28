The All India Congress Committee (AICC) will shortlist names of candidates for the Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh within 10 days, senior Congress leader Sachin Pilot said.

Pilot, who is the Congress' Chhattisgarh in-charge, was speaking to reporters on Saturday after attending the party's state screening committee meeting for the Lok Sabha polls due in a few months.

In the 2019 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won nine of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the state, while two went to the Congress.

"Names of the candidates will be shortlisted by the AICC after a discussion within 10 days. The announcement of names will be done soon so that they get enough time for campaigning," Pilot said, adding that an elaborate discussion on the subject took place in the screening committee meeting.

The Congress' vote share did not decline in the 2023 state assembly polls (compared to the 2018 elections), he claimed.

The BJP won the Chhattisgarh assembly polls held last year by securing 54 seats in the 90-member House, leaving the Congress with just 35 seats.

Despite the defeat, Congress workers are ready for the Lok Sabha polls, during which issues like price rise, unemployment and problems faced by women and farmers will be raised, Pilot said.

The BJP government at the Centre must answer what it has done for the people in the past 10 years, he said.

"A discussion was also held on Rahul Gandhi ji's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra that will pass through Chhattisgarh. Extensive preparations are being made for it. This yatra will benefit the country, society, party and everyone. The working committee meeting of the Youth Congress was also held on Saturday," Pilot said.