Contemporary thinking, professional approach fuelling growth in bio-tech start-ups in India: Goyal

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
There are over 4,000 start-ups in the country in the field of bio-technology because of the forward-looking, contemporary-thinking and professional approach of the Department of Bio-technology (DBT), said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.
The Minister, speaking at the Global Bio-India Startup Conclave, 2021, organised by the DBT, expressed hope to see more growth, progress and newer technologies which will serve India and ensure future challenges are converted into opportunities.
The project development cell of DBT was launched during the event, which will help significant targeted support, according to an official release. A total of five new technologies were also launched, which, the Minister said, are reflective of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The technologies would help India excel in modern technology and help Indians access a better life and improved healthcare facilities.
Goyal said Indian start-ups need to be encouraged to experiment and to go beyond run-of-the mill thinking
The Minister added that there was also a need to engage more with rural India.
Puneet Dhawan of Accor is brimming with ideas on ways to revive the hospitality sector
Citroen’s first vehicle sports a novel design and European interiors. It is also meant to be as comfortable as ...
The pandemic is only the tip of the iceberg that the country’s cash-poor airlines — both regional and national ...
The government is yet to specify the framework of its recently announced old vehicle scrappage policy
Here is a checklist that equips you to discern the market nuances
Sensex, Nifty 50 have witnessed sharp decline
The fund has consistently outperformed S&P BSE 100 TRI over one, three and five years
Returns are superior to immediate annuity plans, but SCSS can secure better rates for new investors sooner if ...
With the public looking beyond mainstream media for reports from the ground, independent digital platforms are ...
A book on Badri Narayan is a tribute — albeit a belated one — to an artist who did not enjoy the recognition ...
The country hasn’t had a quiet moment since the military seized power on February 1
The Tatmadaw sees itself as an embodiment of the nationalist soul of Myanmar. But their brand of nationalism ...
Its name is the starting point of a brand’s journey and can make a big difference in the success sweepstakes
Sober spirits are the in thing
A peek into where ad spends went last year and where they are headed tomorrow
Can Swiggy Instamart disrupt the ecommerce groceries space, currently ruled by the Amazons and Big Baskets? ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...