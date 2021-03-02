Contemporary thinking, professional approach fuelling growth in bio-tech start-ups in India: Goyal

There are over 4,000 start-ups in the country in the field of bio-technology because of the forward-looking, contemporary-thinking and professional approach of the Department of Bio-technology (DBT), said Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday.

The Minister, speaking at the Global Bio-India Startup Conclave, 2021, organised by the DBT, expressed hope to see more growth, progress and newer technologies which will serve India and ensure future challenges are converted into opportunities.

The project development cell of DBT was launched during the event, which will help significant targeted support, according to an official release. A total of five new technologies were also launched, which, the Minister said, are reflective of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign. The technologies would help India excel in modern technology and help Indians access a better life and improved healthcare facilities.

Goyal said Indian start-ups need to be encouraged to experiment and to go beyond run-of-the mill thinking

The Minister added that there was also a need to engage more with rural India.