Corona helpdesk WhatsApp chatbot crosses 30 million users

MyGov Corona Helpdesk, the official WhatsApp chatbot by the Ministry of Health and MyGov, has crossed the milestone of 30 million users over the last year — becoming one of the largest Covid helpline on WhatsApp. The API-based helpline (+91 9013151515) is available for free in English and Hindi.

Powered by Haptik’s Conversational AI solutions, the chatbot has processed over 45 million conversations on WhatsApp from users across the country with more than 67 million messages sent, since its launch, WhatsApp said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The right communication strategy combined with innovative technology has been integral to deal with the pandemic, and it has been one of the endeavours of Digital India and its initiative, MyGov to become the bridge between citizens and government, and ensure dissemination of authentic information, curb rumours, myths and misinformation,” said Abhishek Singh, CEO, MyGov and Digital India.

Through its one year journey, MyGov Corona Helpdesk has evolved into a vaccination interactive system and is also giving key information about Co-WIN (Covid Vaccine Intelligence Work), he said.

To contact the helpline, citizens are required to save the WhatsApp number +91 9013151515 on their phones, and then start a chat by typing ‘Hi’ and sending it to the number. This prompts them to either type in a query or choose from a list of frequently asked questions. Depending on the question, users are provided verified and real-time information in the form of a video, infographic or text.

“Since the pandemic first hit our country, one of WhatsApp’s most significant associations has been with the Ministry of Health and MyGov. With the power of easy to use technology, citizens gained access to the latest, verified information on coronavirus,” said Shivnath Thukral, Director - Public Policy, WhatsApp.