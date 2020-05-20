‘Corporates and government should partner to tackle Covid-19’

Samsung PSSD T7 Touch: Portable storage comes of age
The coronavirus pandemic has created an unprecedented strain, challenging resources and stoking a collective will to find a solution. Businesses and government should come together to meet critical needs, according to a senior executive.
“The world today is united by a common cause: overcoming Covid-19. The importance of tackling this issue cannot be overstated, and we all must do our parts,” Michael Train, President at Emerson, a technology and engineering corporation, told BusinessLine.
Considering the size and scale of India, no one entity, public or private, can independently solve the issue, said the official. “We have to collaborate and learn from each other’s mistakes and best practices,” he said.
Emerson has had its products available in India since the 1950s. India is among the fastest-growing markets for Emerson, and is currently the seventh-largest. The firm employs over 10,000 people across 100 offices, has 16 manufacturing plants and five global engineering centres.
Pointing out that it is necessary to continue supporting essential infrastructure workers as they keep vital services and solutions moving during the pandemic, Train states there is an urgent need for public and private sectors in India to join forces in this regard.
Though India is an early mover in several categories in fighting the pandemic, the official added there are and will be many anticipated areas of intervention in the coming months.
“As the lockdown in India continues, successfully meeting challenges require the industries and people maintaining critical physical assets ― that are the backbone of daily life ― to have the ability, guidance and support they need to continue operating safely,” he said.
Countless behind-the-scenes workers tend to sustain the industries that many may take for granted. “They are the people keeping our power plants safely operating to supply electricity to healthcare facilities and residential locations, that allow the continued supply of energy to fuel vehicles that take healthcare workers to hospitals and back home to their families,” he said.
These are also the people helping frontline organisations, emergency services, law enforcement, military, grocery stores and utility companies continue carrying out their jobs. “They are the people protecting and transporting perishables, while managing a global supply chain that has become more critical than ever,” said the official.
As the pandemic grows in strength, the window to act shrinks by the day, said the official, adding, “Now is the time to be decisive and intentional. We must protect public and employee health.”
The safe continuation of these industries is key to our ability to overcome the challenge, he added.
“As a global manufacturing company, we are seeing the impact of this crisis at every turn. From the public to the private sector across the globe and in India, we all have a role in helping safely come out on the other side of this uncertain moment,” Train said, urging businesses and government to partner to ensure critical infrastructure industries, and their employees, have the support they need to perform their jobs.
