Corporates can set a good example for govt through CSR: TN Finance Minister

A 200-year-old technology returns to aid EV adoption
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
The corporate sector has spent over ₹4,000 crore in Corporate Social Responsibility cumulatively in Tamil Nadu in the last six years (FY15 to FY21). Of this, 39 per cent of the funds have been spent towards education, 20 per cent towards healthcare and 8 per cent towards rural development, said a report on CSR in Tamil Nadu: Development Landscape - Indicators and Insights by Sattva Consulting.
Tamil Nadu has received over ₹800 crore of CSR funding in each of the last two financial years, accounting for 42 per cent of the total CSR funds received over the six years.
The top four spending companies - Neyvelli Lignite Corporation, BHEL, MRF and Sun TV Network - have contributed 16 per cent of the total CSR spend. BFSI and manufacturing are the highest contributing sectors, providing 16 per cent and 12 per cent funds, respectively. Also, 72 per cent of the CSR funds for Tamil Nadu are from companies which are also headquartered in the State, said the report launched by Tamil Nadu’s Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan in a summit on Monday. It was hosted by Sattva in partnership with Dhwani Foundation and Madras Management Association.
Speaking at the summit, Rajan said that corporates can set a good example for the government in taking up some of the grass root and granular works like water conservation, redevelopment of ponds or lakes using CSR funds where the State could not do. This also sets a benchmark on how the government can live up to the standard,
Rajan said that in the recent Budget debate in the Assembly, many of the MLAs wanted unlimited flexibility on using the Constituency Development Funds - somewhat parallel to CSR Funds given to focus on grass root and granular problems that policy makers cannot. “I took it up with the Chief Minister and said it was not a bad idea. However, there were a lot of counter examples from the officials on how these funds can be mismanaged or misused. There was not much support to relax the guidelines and let it go free,” he said.
How ‘switched reluctance motors’ are being brought back, mainly to advance electric mobility
No matter how desirable financial inclusion is, banks are not going to lend to small-ticket, first-time ...
From poor applicability of policy to lack of quality manpower and capital, problems plaguing them are manifold ...
India hardly has any ‘low-cost’ airline, there are only ‘low-fare’ ones
Base metals have been soaring since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Here are insights on the rally and ...
Current issue price is lower than before and hence use bonds to up your long-term gold allocation
Given the rise of heart-related ailments, a standalone cardiac cover is handy in some situations
As the housing market emerges from Covid, three trends are driving housing finance companies. Here’s what ...
The industry has responded to the pandemic in creative ways and, in the bargain, gained a new audience as well ...
The spruced up Tali temple pond complex serves as a portrait to the culture and history of the erstwhile ...
It’s the birth anniversary of poet, playwright and novelist Johann Wolfgang von Goethe, one of the most ...
A tale of betrayal and tragedy brought about by the mess of wars, accidental guerillas and political ...
The new elder is confident and stylish. However, only a few forward-looking brands are projecting this image
How the pandemic has shaped our buying of consumer goods such as biscuits and shampoo
Adman Ramesh Narayan talks about the fruitful years he spent in the industry in his book
A pick of the ads opening the festive season this year
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...