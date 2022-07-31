Country receives 17% above normal rain in July

The country has received 16.8 per cent above normal rainfall in July, normally the wettest month of the year. However, uneven distribution—excess in south and central India and largely deficient in the East and North-East—has created concerns over any possible adverse impact on kharif crops. The North-West region has received 10.8 per cent above normal in July.

Overall monsoon in first two months has been 8 per cent above normal after June rainfall left with 8 per cent below normal for the entire country.

According to latest data, north-east and east India region has received 44.7 per cent below normal rains in July, but due to 22 per cent higher than normal rainfall in June, the overall deficit in first two months has been contained at 16 per cent. Central India, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Gujarat was 30 per cent deficient, but July had bountiful of rains at 42.8 per cent above normal.

The South Peninsula has received 60.4 per cent above normal rains in July whereas it had 14 per cent below normal rain in June.