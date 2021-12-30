Covaxin trials on children show robust safety, says Bharat Biotech

Of tumult and triumphs in the world of brands
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) has said Covaxin, its whole-virion inactivated Covid-19 vaccine candidate, has proven to be “safe, well-tolerated, and immunogenic” in paediatric subjects in phase II/III study.
The Hyderabad-based company had conducted phase II/III, open-label, and multicenter studies to evaluate the safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity of Covaxin in healthy children and adolescents in the 2-18 age group.
The clinical trials conducted in the paediatric population between June and September 2021 have shown “robust safety, reactogenicity, and immunogenicity,” the company said in a release on Thursday.
The data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in October, and received nod for emergency use in children aged between 12 and 18, from the DCGI recently.
In the study, no serious adverse event was reported. 374 subjects reported either mild or moderate severity symptoms with 78.6 per cent getting resolved within a day. Pain at the injection site was the most commonly reported adverse event.
“The clinical trial data from the paediatric population is very encouraging. Safety of the vaccine is critical for children and we are glad to share that Covaxin has now proven data for safety and immunogenicity in children,” Krishna Ella, Chairman and Managing Director, Bharat Biotech, said.
“We have now achieved our goal of developing a safe and efficacious Covid-19 vaccine for adults and children. Vaccines are a great preventive tool; the power of vaccines can only be harnessed if used prophylactically,” he added.
For the purpose of Phase II/III study for paediatric use, 976 subjects were screened in trials for SARS-CoV-2 by RT-PCR and ELISA testing. Of these, 525 eligible participants were enrolled. Based on the age, participants were distinguished into three groups in an age-de-escalatory manner. Group I consisted of children of age 12-18 years, group II consisted of children of age 6-12 years, and group III consisted of children of age 2-6 years.
Seroconversion was documented at 95-98 per cent four weeks after the second dose, indicating superior antibody responses compared to adults.
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
Continue to invest in health and education to get the best from this stabilising demographic profile On ...
The success of these new airports is contingent on the ability to attract international traffic
JetSetGo in talks with VCs, PEs to raise additional $50 million
He shares gold outlook for 2022, talks about rupee impact on the metal and the relevance of silver in ...
He shares 2022 outlook for mid and small-cap stocks, where good opportunities exist, and much more
The fund manager shares outlook for large-cap stocks in 2022, preferred sectors, and talks about the relevance ...
Gold futures above key support and silver futures testing crucial resistance
In Pure Evil, the Bad Men of Bollywood, Balaji Vittal traces the various shades of villainy down the ages
Nayantara Sahgal’s book Encounter with Kiran which is full of magical exchanges between two writers busts the ...
Various corporate leaders share with BusinessLine their eclectic reading over the past year and what inspired ...
The Goan singer’s autobiography is more about his life than his music - a well written, honest, candid ...
A quick recap of the advertising campaigns that created most chatter through the year
From trolls, plagiarism, toxins of work, fleeing talent and zero-yield pitches, the industry had a lot to ...
The top three ad campaigns that stood out for the way they tackled serious social issues
In a world searching for the new, brands need to increase chances of discovery with serendipitous moments
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...